Parolee, woman charged in double shooting at Redford mobile home park

A parolee and a woman have been charged in connection with a double shooting at a Redford Township mobile home parkThursday, officials said.

Both suspects were arrested Friday, according to authorities.

Officials released few details about the Thursday shooting, which happened at the Warwick Village Mobile Home Park in the 24000 block of Joy Road.

Maurice Ali Crisp, 40, of Redford Township, was charged Monday in 17th District Court with first-degree murder, felony firearm, assault with intent to murder, two counts of felony firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm possession, and being a habitual offender, fourth offense, police said Tuesday.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the murder charge. The habitual offender-fourth charge is a mandatory 25-year sentence.

A judge scheduled a probable cause hearing for Crisp for Tuesday, according to court records.

Amy Renee Morgan, also 40 and from Redford, was charged with being an accessory to a felony after the fact and being a habitual offender, second notice, police said. The accessory charge carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

Police said Crisp was arrested at a home in Redford and Morgan was arrested at a home in Livonia.

Officials said at the time of his arrest, Crisp was on parole for a 2003 second-degree murder conviction.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Crisp was sentenced in 2003 to 15-30 years. He was paroled in July 2020 and scheduled to be discharged from supervision in July 2022.

