Teen dead in rollover crash on I-94 in Detroit

An 18-year-old woman died after a rollover crash early Thursday on Interstate 94 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called to the scene on the westbound lanes near Concord Avenue at about 1:50 a.m. and found the motorist trapped in her car, state police reported.

She had "lost control of the vehicle, drove up the embankment and rolled back onto the freeway," MSP said.

Detroit fire officials had to cut the roof off to free the driver.

The woman, who had not been wearing a seat belt, suffered serious head trauma, state police said.

She was transported to a local hospital and later died from her injuries.