Elephant tusk jewelry seized at Detroit Metro Airport, official said

Some jewelry made from elephant tusks was recently seized from a traveler at Detroit Metro Airport, the head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Detroit office said.

Christopher Perry, director of Field Operations for agency's Detroit Field Office, tweeted Friday pictures of the confiscated items.

"African elephants are being poached at alarming levels to supply the illegal ivory trade," he tweetwed "Customs and Border Protection works closely with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to enforce laws protecting threatened & endangered animals."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez