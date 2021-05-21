U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell hospitalized after emergency surgery

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell was hospitalized Friday after undergoing emergency surgery, her office announced in a news release.

The procedure at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. was for a perforated ulcer, according to a statement from the Dearborn Democrat's office.

"The procedure was successful and she is recovering well," said her spokesperson, Mackenzie Smith. "For the next few days she will be recovering at the hospital."

Dingell had been using non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs to manage pain after "jaw surgery earlier this year with an unwillingness to take opioids," Smith said. "Always a hard worker and clear communicator, she insisted on using her experience as a cautionary tale that NSAIDs can be harmful."

The hospitalization came three days after Dingell greeted President Joe Biden with U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, as he arrived in Michigan Tuesday to speak at a Ford Motor Co. truck plant in Dearborn.

She represents Michigan's 12th District, which covers parts of Wayne and Washtenaw counties, and was elected in 2015 after her husband, John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in American history, retired. He died in 2019.

In November, Dingell was elected to a fourth term in Congress.

Dingell has served on the House Energy & Commerce Committee and the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

She is a senior whip for House Democrats, co-chair of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee and helps lead the Great Lakes Task Force.

Dingell previously chaired the Wayne State University Board of Governors, worked as a senior executive for public affairs at General Motors Corp. and was president of the GM Foundation.