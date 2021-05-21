U.S. Coast Guard: Body of missing boater in Wyandotte found

Authorities have found the body of a boater who went missing early Friday in the Detroit River in Wyandotte, an official with the U.S. Coast Guard said.

LTJG Jeremiah Schiessel, a spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard's Sector Detroit, said the Downriver Dive Team located the boater, but he is "unfortunately deceased."

He said in an email that the service's command center received a report early Friday that three intoxicated boaters were aboard a small dingy on the river.

Schiessel said one of the boaters tied the dingy off at shore and attempted to climb a fence at the BASF Corp. plant on Biddle Avenue in Wyandotte. One of the boaters fell into the water and did not resurface, Schiessel said.

Coast Guard crews and local agencies were searched for the missing boater.