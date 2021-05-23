Hamtramck takes spotlight in new documentary on changing city

Four years ago, Fadel Al-Marsoumi faced the prospect of serving the city that had given so much to him.

At the time, the Hamtramck resident was in his mid-20s, had completed his master’s in business administration degree and pondered an active role in tackling issues such as street repairs and development. So, more than a decade after emigrating from Iraq, he launched a campaign for the City Council, joining a large candidate group seeking seats.

“I saw it as an opportunity to be part of a solution, rather than just another voice in the audience, where we voice our concerns and not much gets done,” said Al-Marsoumi, who won and now is mayor pro tem.

His journey, and those of others who ran in the 2017 municipal election, are highlighted in “Hamtramck, USA,” a documentary airing Tuesday night as the latest episode in the WORLD Channel’s award-winning “America ReFramed” series.

Michigan-based filmmaker Razi Jafri and colleague Justin Feltman produced the project, which has shown at festivals in a longer format.

The pair aimed to showcase how democracy works in a changing city that has drawn national attention for its sizable immigrant and ethnic population.

“We should take pride in a place like Hamtramck,” Jafri said. “It shows how multiculturalism can and should happen in the United States. … It’s just a really great example of how we can build community and how Americans can get involved in the civic process.”

The idea sprang from another political push.

Leading up to the 2016 presidential election, Feltman, who is based in Washington, D.C., pursued another project documenting underrepresented voices and sought help connecting with the local Muslim community. In came Jafri, who has worked as a documentarian with the Center for Arab American Studies at the University of Michigan-Dearborn and had numerous ties.

Both noted how media coverage on Hamtramck seemed to focus on cultural clashes as the demographics have shifted in the 2.1-square-mile community once known for its predominantly Polish background.

Through a 2015 election, the Hamtramck City Council became what some activists believe was the first majority-Muslim council in the country.

According to 2019 U.S. Census estimates, roughly 41.1% of its nearly 21,600 residents was foreign-born, and some 69.4% spoke a language other than English at home.

Meanwhile, residents are “pretty used to cameras from around the world coming to their little town and kind of bringing a narrative to them,” Feltman said. “We wanted to step back and give them the right to their own story.”

Recognizing a significant mayor and the City Council race loomed in 2017, the two decided to explore how incumbents and newcomers approached their bids while connecting in the neighborhoods.

They logged countless hours interviewing and tracking figures such as Mayor Karen Majewski, who faced multiple challengers. In the piece, she totes a pink bag heading into the streets and knocking on doors.

“I used to collect the list of graduates every year because I was really interested in the last names of the graduates and watched that list of names shift to Bosnians in the early ’90s and then more and more Bangladeshi names and Yemeni names,” Majewski said in a promotional clip. “And I’ve realized that I am probably the last in the hundred-year line of Polish mayors.”

Al-Marsoumi had to adjust to cameras following him as he greeted neighbors in Arabic, handed out campaign literature, attended gatherings or wrestled with worry as a first-timer.

His victory ultimately rested on city roots, he said. “Being a Hamtramckan was the biggest deal. They’ve seen me grow up in the city. They remember me being walked down the street with my parents, and that really resonated with them. Not just being a Middle Eastern American or Arab American, but being a Hamtramck American — that really did help me.”

The film was supported by groups such as the Center for Asian American Media, the Islamic Scholarship Fund, and the Sundance Institute.

Word of the effort eventually reached WORLD Channel. Its focus seemed to complement “America ReFramed" and which curates independent documentaries featuring stories that highlight how the United States is evolving, executive producer Chris Hastings said. “It’s relevant to everything that’s going on in 2021, and the film itself is a powerful representation of what America is starting to look like.”

'Hamtramck, USA'

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday on WORLD Channel

How to watch: Detroit Public TV/PBS (Channel 56.4), Comcast (Channels 1152 or 287). It later will be available for streaming on the American Documentary Inc. website, LinkTV.org, PBS.org and the PBS app.