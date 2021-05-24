1 dead, 3 hurt in Inkster shooting, state police say

Michigan State Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Inkster on Monday that left one person dead and others wounded.

The four men had been playing basketball in the street on the 27900 block of Rosewood at about 7:55 p.m. when multiple suspects ran from between the houses and shot at them, state police reported.

The suspects fled the scene with what police believe were multiple weapons. Descriptions of the suspects were not released.

One victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. Another was air-lifted to a hospital in "very critical condition," state police said.

Two others were hospitalized in critical condition.

Both Inkster police and MSP troopers responded to the scene.

"The investigation is in the early stages and will continue through the night," state police said Monday night.