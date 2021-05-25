Livonia police seek tips in Tuesday morning fatal stabbing

A man is dead after being stabbed early Tuesday morning in an intersection in Livonia, police said.

Officials said the stabbing happened at about 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of Plymouth and Middle Belt.

According to a preliminary investigation, witnesses told police a man was walking north in a crosswalk when he exchanged words with two other men walking south, authorities said in a statement.

One of the men walking south produced a knife and fatally stabbed the victim in the chest, they said.

Police said the pair were dressed in dark clothing. They were last seen heading northeast from the intersection.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Livonia Police at (734) 466-2470.

