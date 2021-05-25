Police investigate homicide at Inkster home, scene of earlier non-fatal shooting

Police are investigating a homicide at an Inkster home where a woman had been shot and wounded earlier in the morning, officials said.

Michigan State Police said Inkster police were called at 4 a.m. to a home at 3826 Inkster Road between Van Born and Michigan Avenue.

Officials said state police were notified at about 6 a.m. that there had been a homicide at the same address.

They said they are not releasing any details at this time.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez