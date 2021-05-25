Detroit man walks free from Michigan prison, life sentence after 48 years in plea deal

When Raymond Felton Gray was sent to prison for life on a murder conviction nearly 50 years ago platform shoes were the fashion rage and Watergate scandal-plagued President Richard Nixon was still in office.

On Tuesday, Gray officially became a free man following a rare plea deal that allowed him to plead no contest to a lesser murder offense.

Gray, 69, has been incarcerated since May 1973 after he was convicted of first-degree murder for the slaying of a reputed Detroit drug dealer, Ruben Bryant, in a Detroit apartment months earlier.

Gray, who was hoping for an exoneration, has spent 48 years of his life behind Michigan prison walls. He has tried for years to appeal the conviction. He is expected to walk out of the Muskegon Correctional Facility later Tuesday a free man.

"It's a happy day," Gray said minutes before taking off his glasses and breaking down in tears during the hearing in which he appeared via video from the Muskegon prison. "Sometimes justice is blind. Sometimes justice is hard of hearing. This time the system worked."

Bryant was murdered on Feb. 6, 1973 during a robbery in which three women were present but unharmed. A witness in the case, Marie Clark, has been steadfast in her testimony that Gray murdered Bryant. On Tuesday, her remarks "adamantly" opposing Gray's release were read in court.

"She's confident that it was Ray that was in that apartment and shot Ruben Bryant and also pointed the gun at her," said Wayne County Prosecutor Conviction Integrity Unit Director Valerie Newman.

Marvin Bryant, Ruben Bryant's brother, said in comments read in court by Newman that even if Gray did murder his brother, he has served enough time and should be released.

"Marvin Bryant says, of course, he misses his brother terribly and had missed the opportunity to grow up with him and grow old with him. He also thinks that Mr. Gray even if he was the perpetrator has done more than enough time and...he supports Mr. Gray's release," said Newman.

Gray was sentenced on May 11, 1973, for Bryant's murder. Under the no contest plea accepted Tuesday by Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Margaret Van Houten, Gray's original conviction is vacated. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and Van Houten sentenced him to 25-40 years, with credit for 17,604 days, or more than 48 years, served.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such at sentencing. Additionally, a no contest plea cannot be entered as an admission of liability in a civil lawsuit.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy explained her decision in a press release.

“Given the passage of time, the ensuing inability to substantiate the claim of innocence, eyewitness Marie Clark’s trial identification testimony and her recent interview identifying Ray Gray as one of the two robbers, this is not an exoneration. However, this case does present many questions that cannot be answered,” said Worthy in a press release Tuesday. “Given the amount of time served and the possibility of innocence, we agreed to allow Mr. Gray to enter a no contest plea to Second-Degree Murder with a sentence agreement to time served. ... We wish him well.”

"I think he's innocent," said Gray's attorney, Gabi Silver. "We didn't have the ability to corroborate (his innocence.) At the end of the day, he's coming home."

Silver said Gray is "shocked" and "speechless" that he's being released years after fighting for his freedom.

Silver said she filed a motion in March for a new trial.

Married while he was incarcerated, Gray's release is something that "he's been hoping and praying for," said Gabi.

"Now he's at the door step," the defense attorney added.

In court Tuesday, Silver said Gray will now get to have a life with his wife, Barbara.

"This has been a long time coming," said Silver. "This has been a case that has been in the court system on numerous occasions for probably 45 years at this point. I worked on this case 15 years ago. I'm really grateful and happy for Ray. He will get to have some life in the world with his family ...his wife."

Gray was a barber when he was sent away to prison.

Silver said Gray is a "quiet man" and an artist who likes to paint.

Van Houten told Gray "Good luck to you, sir" as the hearing neared an end.

