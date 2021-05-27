Dearborn man accused of stomping parakeet to death charged

A 22-year-old Dearborn man has been charged in connection with the killing of a parakeet at a local pet store.

Ali Chehade, 22, is accused of striking and stomping the bird to death on May 18. A video circulating on social media shows the incident happened after a dispute over Chehade trying to return the bird to the store..

Chehade is charged with third-degree animal killing, a felony, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said. He faces up to four years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine if convicted.

The incident, according to police, occurred around 7 p.m. in the 19300 block of Ecorse Road.

According to authorities, Chehade smashed the cardboard box containing the parakeet with his fist and foot before fleeing the scene, and police found the parakeet dead in the box when they arrived.

No other details on the incident were released Thursday by the Prosecutor's Office.

Chehade is expected to be arraigned 11 a.m. Thursday in 19th District Court.