Metro Detroit police officer trafficked fentanyl-laced heroin, feds say

A Highland Park detective faces federal drug trafficking charges for selling fentanyl-laced heroin, including while on duty and in uniform, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday in federal court.

Tiffany Lipkovitch, who was a police officer in 2018, along with her friend and alleged supplier, Amber Bellamy, are accused of selling the drugs in Wayne and Oakland counties in 2018, according to the complaint.

The allegations are detailed in an 18-page criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit. The complaint was signed May 27 after an investigation by the FBI Detroit's Office which involved the use of an informant who was wearing a recording device during the alleged drug transactions with Lipkovitch.

Efforts to reach Highland Park officials were not successful Wednesday. Lipkovitch's status with the department was not clear Wednesday.

A phone number for Bellamy could not be located. Lipkovitch did not answer calls to two phone numbers previously associated with her.

The drug sales took place between June and September of 2018 at various metro Detroit locations, according to the complaint. Lipkovitch, a 45-year-old Grosse Pointe resident, and Bellamy, 38, of and Detroit, are charged with distributing a controlled substance and conspiring to distribute controlled substances.

The complaint includes pictures of Lipokovitch wearing her Highland Park police uniform during a meet-up at a gas station in the city where she was involved in a drug transaction, according to the complaint. That meeting ended "because Likovitch had to respond to a police call at a local bank," according to the complaint.

In one meeting in July 2018, an informant met Lipkovitch at a Detroit casino to purchase three baggies of a substance that was later verified by the Oakland County Sheriff's Department to be a mix of heroin and fentanyl, according to the complaint. The document also contains various accounts of conversations and meetings between the informant and the two women.

During the July meeting with the informant, Lipkovitch complained that the price of the drug charged by her supplier, which the feds say was Bellamy, was too high for her to make a profit, according to the complaint.

"Ain't a penny for me to make," she said, according to the complaint.

Come back to detroitnews.com for more on this developing story.