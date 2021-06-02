State officials suspend Romulus child care facility's license

An in-home day care facility in Romulus has had its license suspended amid allegations staff frequently swore at the children in their care and hit at least one of them with objects, officials said.

The Child Care Licensing Bureau of Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said Tuesday it has suspended and plans to revoke the child care home license of Shelley Macfarlane, who operates the facility in the 9200 block of Washington near Wick and Wayne in Romulus.

Macfarlane obtained her state license for her child care center in 2000 with capacity for 12 children, officials said.

Under a state order issued last Wednesday, Macfarlane is prohibited from operating a group child care home at any location, unable to accept children for care and required to inform all parents of children in her care her license has been suspended and she can no longer provide child care.

Officials said the move stems from an investigation last month into a complaint made against Macfarlane's child care center. At the time, the center was caring for seven children of various ages.

Investigators found that an adult was recorded yelling profanities at a child attending virtual school classes while at the child care facility. They spoke to the school teacher of the virtual class who told them she frequently overheard her student's child care providers yelling and cursing at children, once hearing an adult woman telling a child "I'm going to take your diaper off and beat your ---."

Officials also interviewed the children who reported staff disciplined them by hitting them with a fly swatter or a backscratcher or spraying them with hot or cold water.

According to the department, because it has suspended the child care center's license, Macfarlane has the right to appeal its decision and ask for an administrative hearing.

