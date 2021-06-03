Canton's historic Cady-Boyer barn destroyed by fire

Canton — The historic Cady-Boyer barn went up in flames Sunday evening, destroying the entire pre-Civil War era structure, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and an investigation is ongoing, Canton Fire Chief Chris Stoecklein said in a statement Thursday.

The Canton Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:01 p.m. and battled it for over an hour, but the entire structure was lost.

The barn was moved about a mile from its original location to the Canton Preservation Park at Cherry Hill Village in 2006 after a donation from a resident.

A group of six Amish craftsmen were paid $75,000 to complete the relocation of the 63-foot barn in 2006 before the township and historical society pitched in an additional $40,000 for the necessary infrastructure improvements.

The accompanying 1930s silo was moved in 2009 using similar methods.

At the time, the men dismantled and then rebuilt the barn utilizing old-world craftsmanship, which included "hand-numbering every board and plank for reassembly."

“For the past 15 years, the Cady-Boyer barn has been one of Cherry Hill Village’s treasured landmarks,” Greg Hohenberger, Canton Leisure Services Director, said in the statement. "It’s such a loss because the massive red barn and silo anchored all of the historic properties in this park and were so visible from Ridge Road. This great reminder of Canton’s agricultural roots will really be missed.”

The site of the barn will remain fenced off while fire officials finish their investigation and remove all debris.

Discussions have begun regarding replacement options but no decisions have been made.

For more information on the Cady-Boyer Barn and Preservation Park, visit www.cantonfun.org or call (734) 394-5360.