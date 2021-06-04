Repairs on Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge to begin June 14

Grosse Ile — Wayne County announced Friday that repair work on the Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge, which has been closed since May 2020, will begin June 14.

"Barring any unforeseen circumstances," the county said, the bridge would reopen in late fall. Previously, the county has offered a "November or December" timetable in the event the permits it needed were received by early June, which they now have been.

This week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Michigan department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy granted the necessary permits, joining the U.S. Coast Guard.

“Moving forward with the pier repairs puts us one step closer to reopening the bridge and providing residents with a long-awaited sense of normalcy," said Beverly Watts, Wayne County's director of public services, in a statement announcing the repair timeline.

There are two ways for cars to get onto Grosse Ile. The Wayne County bridge, when open, handles 75% of the traffic.

The Grosse Ile Toll Bridge has lower weight limits, 82 tons vs 34 tons, and handles 25% of the traffic in normal circumstances.

The toll to cross the bridge costs $5 cash and $7 by credit card for most vehicles.

Its heavy use and inconvenience, as the only route of travel for 10,000 people, forces Grosse Ile residents to "plan their trips" rather than travel freely between the island and Downriver as frequently as they would with two options, Brian Loftus, former township commissioner, told The News previously.

"It's like being out in the country and having one road into town," Loftus said.

