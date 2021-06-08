2 arrested in fatal stabbing in Livonia

Two people have been arrested in the stabbing death of a man last month in Livonia, police said Tuesday.

Witnesses told police the victim, Gage Wann, a 23-year-old homeless man from Oklahoma, was walking north in a crosswalk near Plymouth and Middle Belt at about 5:20 a.m. May 25 when he exchanged words with two other men walking south.

One of the men stabbed Wann in the chest, authorities said.

Detectives "conducted an extensive canvass of the Plymouth Road corridor and obtained security camera video from multiple businesses which enabled them to track and identify the suspects, all within 24 hours of the crime," police Chief Curtis Caid said in a statement. "Once identified, surveillance was established on the suspects as the investigation continued."

The men were arrested Sunday without incident, Caid said.

Their identities were not released pending arraignment, according to the police.