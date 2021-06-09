Passenger who tried to crash car, attacked pregnant driver on I-94 charged

A man accused of seizing the steering wheel from a pregnant driver on Interstate 94 last weekend and trying to crash the vehicle has been charged, Michigan State Police said.

Gerrard Love was arraigned Wednesday in Detroit's 36th District Court on multiple counts, including unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, records show.

Bond was set at $200,000.

Love, 30, was arrested shortly after the incident at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday on eastbound I-94 near Cadieux in east Detroit.

While a passenger in the car, he allegedly threatened to "kill" the driver before grabbing the wheel, authorities said.

The driver stopped the vehicle before crashing and escaped on foot with Love chasing after her, state police reported. Witnesses told police the man grabbed the victim by the neck and tried to strangle the woman, then threw her onto the ground.

Troopers found the woman, who was four months pregnant, "in the middle of the freeway with injuries from the assault," state police said. She was hospitalizd for her injuries and to check on the condition of her unborn child.

Love was held in the Detroit Detention Center. He has been ordered to have no contact with the victim and must wear a tether if released, court records show.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 21.