Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-94 in Belleville

One person is dead after driving the wrong way on a freeway and crashing into another vehicle in Belleville, Michigan State Police said.

Police continue to investigate the crash, which happened at about 2:35 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 94 near Haggerty, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a person driving a 1973 Buick was traveling westbound on I-94's eastbound lanes. The Buick struck a 2021 Kia head on.

Police said the Buick's driver was killed in the crash. The Kia's driver, a 19-year-old man, and his passenger, a 22-year-old woman, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Officials also said they have not yet identified the Buick's driver.

