Livonia's police chief announces retirement

Livonia's police chief is retiring after 10 years in the office.

Chief Curtis Caid, who has served in the Livonia Police Department for 42 years, made the announcement Thursday.

"It’s been a true honor to serve the Livonia community for over four decades," he said in a statement. "In my time as police chief, I have witnessed the incredible commitment of service by many elected leaders, fellow city department heads and leaders in this community.

"As for the sworn and civilian members of the Livonia Police Department, I could not be more proud of each of them and their families," he said. "They are an amazing group of compassionate professionals dedicated to serve and protect, while ensuring Livonia remains a safe community to live, work and play in."

Livonia Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan praised Caid.

"Chief Caid will be retiring after 10 years of inspired leadership and a career of dedicated service for our community," she said. "I am extremely grateful for his work in keeping Livonia safe, while tackling new challenges such as the new Crisis Support Team, which adds social workers to assist police in mental health crises."

Brosnan said Livonia Police Capt. Thomas Goralski will be the city's next police chief, effective in January.

