Wayne County offers Pfizer vaccine Wednesday at Harper Woods High School

The Wayne County Health Department announced Thursday that it plans to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine next week at Harper Woods High School.

A free clinic is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. until noon Wednesday at the school, 2025 Beaconsfield. No appointments are necessary, and officials are prioritizing the school population age 12 and older, representatives said in a statement.

“Vaccines are the safe and effective way to end this pandemic,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. “This clinic is a great opportunity for Harper Woods residents, especially young people, to do something important to protect their own health and their community.”

Residents who receive the first vaccine dose at the clinic on June 16 return for their second dose July 7 at the same location, according tot he release.

Harper Woods also has a full-time vaccine clinic Monday through Saturday at the Wayne County Community College Mary Ellen Stempfle University Center, 19305 Vernier Road. Residents can call 1 (866) 610-3885 to schedule an appointment or text “wayne vax” to 48355.

Through Thursday, 61.6% of Wayne County residents, excluding those in Detroit, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.

Statewide, 59.9% of residents ages 16 and up, or about 4.84 million people, have received at least one dose.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said vaccine supply is now outpacing demand but is "hopeful we'll get to 70%.”

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases continue to fall. Michigan on Thursday added 301 cases and 40 deaths from the coronavirus.

Wayne County reported fewer than 40 cases, according to its online dashboard.

Michigan's COVID-19 vaccinations have been slowing to the point the state could be a month late in achieving President Joe Biden's goal of having 70% of the adult population with a first dose by the Fourth of July, The Detroit News reported this week.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive, has said the Whitmer administration is examining offering incentives to entice those who haven't been vaccinated. The state also is expected to award contracts later this month to entities that will focus on vaccinating vulnerable populations and offer mobile clinics, she said.

Some communities are offering a range of vaccination options.

From 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. June 17, Walmart is offering the Pfizer vaccine to residents age 12 or older at Dearborn's William Ford Elementary, district officials announced this week.

The second dose is offered on July 8. Anyone under 18 needs a parent or guardian with them, the district said. Appointments can be made online.

In Detroit, where vaccinates rates have lagged compared to other areas, city officials announced a program to provide the vaccines to home-bound residents.