2 bodies pulled from Detroit River, Lake St. Clair, officials say

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found hours apart Friday in Wayne County waterways.

Police were alerted about a man's body in the Detroit River in the 2000 block of Atwater at about 12:30 p.m., said Officer Holly Lance, a spokeswoman for the city police department.

The recovery site was not far from the William G. Milliken State Park and Harbor. It wasn't clear how long the corpse had been there, Lance said.

Officers released the body to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office, which was expected to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

At about 4 p.m., officials learned about a second body found floating in Lake St. Clair, near the Grosse Pointe War Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms, said Lt. Jeremiah Schiessel, the public affairs officer with the United States Coast Guard Sector Detroit.

Police alerted the Coast Guard to help retrieve the body, which appeared to be of a man, Schiessel said. There were no details on how he ended up in the water.

The county medical examiner's office also has the body, Schiessel said. County representatives could not immediately be reached for comment Friday night.