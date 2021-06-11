Man, 21, charged in May 25 fatal stabbing in Livonia road

A Detroit man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of another man last month in Livonia, officials said.

Cameron Dejuane Leflore, 21, was arraigned Thursday in 16th District Court in Livonia on the charge, the county prosecutor's office and police said.

A judge denied bond for Leflore and scheduled a probable cause conference for Thursday and a preliminary examination of his case for June 24.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

According to police, Leflore and a male co-worker got off work and were on foot at the intersection of Plymouth and Middle Belt in Livonia at about 5:30 a.m. May 25, when they encountered Gage Wann, 23. It appears Wann was homeless and emotionally disturbed, officials said.

Prosecutors believe Wann directed racial epithets at Leflore and the other man, who are both Black. Wann continued to engage in a verbal altercation with Leflore, and prosecutors allege Leflore pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

The men fled from the scene.

After an investigation, Livonia police developed Leflore as the suspect and arrested him Sunday.

