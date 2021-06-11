Man charged with dragging Wyandotte cop with car

A 34-year-old man who authorities said left a Wyandotte police officer hanging from his car while trying to flee an arrest this week has been charged with multiple felonies, officials announced Friday.

Dartagnan Stackhouse was arraigned in 27th District Court. Judge Elizabeth DiSanto remanded him with no bond, police said in a statement.

The charges were:

Assault with the intent to murder, a felony with a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Delivering a controlled substance, a felony with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Assault with the intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a felony with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Second-degree fleeing a police officer, a felony with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, both felonies with a maximum penalty of four years in prison.

Assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer causing injury, a felony with a maximum penalty of four years in prison.

Assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, a felony with a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

Failure to stop at the scene of a person injury accident, a one-year misdemeanor.

Operating with a suspended license, a 93-day misdemeanor.

Stackhouse has been in custody since shortly after the pursuit Wednesday afternoon.

He faced arrest after allegedly delivering crack cocaine to an undercover officer on Chestnut Street, Deputy Chief Archie Hamilton said.

As police surrounded the man and ordered him out of his Dodge Charger, body camera footage showed an officer opening a door as he sped off.

The officer was trapped between the frame and door for several hundred yards before falling off, investigators said. The 22-year department veteran was hospitalized with extensive injuries to his arms, back and legs but has since been released.

Another officer chased the driver until he lost control, hit another car and crashed. He was arrested after a brief chase.

The driver of the second car that was struck reported minor injuries, Hamilton said.

The attorney listed in court records as representing Stackhouse did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Stackhouse's next court date is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. June 17.