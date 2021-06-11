Wayne County motorcyclist dies in I-75 crash in northern Michigan

The Detroit News

A Wayne County man was killed Friday when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on Interstate 75 in Cheboygan County in northern lower Michigan.

Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched about 2:30 p.m. to the crash site around mile marker 300 on the northbound side of the freeway in Nunda Township, according to a news release. Witnesses said a biker had lost control as he went off the road toward the median.

Walter Joseph Guntzviller, 50, of Redford, had been ejected from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been wearing a helmet.