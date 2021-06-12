2 children, 2 adults hospitalized after crash on I-94 caused by driver going more than 100 mph

Two children and two adults were hospitalized after a driver going speeds more than 100 mph on Interstate 94 lost control and struck a sign post.

Michigan State Police officials said around 12:15 a.m. Saturday troopers were dispatched to eastbound I-94 and Merriman Road in Romulus for a one car crash.

A preliminary investigation found the driver of a 2008 Nissan was going more than 100 mph. Police said she lost control of the car and struck a sign post.

When troopers arrived they found a two-year-old who was unresponsive in the car and a seven-month-old in the car's back seat.

Troopers performed CPR on the toddler until EMS arrived. The toddler is in critical condition at Children’s hospital and the infant is in serious condition.

It appears the child restraint seats were used improperly, police said.

The driver, a 25 year old female, is in critical condition. A male front-seat passenger is listed in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation and will include a car seat inspection and a vehicle inspection.

