1 dead, 2 wounded in Hamtramck shooting Monday

Hamtramck police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and two others injured Monday, officials said.

Officers were called at about 7:45 p.m. Monday to the area of Yemans and Buffalo for a report of a shooting.

They found three victims with gunshot wounds. Witnesses told police an unidentified vehicle drove through the area and fired multiple shots at a group of people playing basketball.

Police said one of the wounded victims later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Hamtramck Police Department at (313) 800-5280.

