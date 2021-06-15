Man dies in Taylor shooting, police say

Taylor police are investigating a shooting Tuesday late afternoon that left one person dead.

Officers were called to the 6400 block of Cornell at about 5:18 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot, the Police Department said in a statement.

They found a man wounded on the ground when they arrived at the scene. Fire officials transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One person was detained and questioned in connection with the shooting, police said. Other details were not released Tuesday night.