Flat Rock police investigating woman's death as homicide

Flat Rock police are investigating the death of a woman found Tuesday in the city as a homicide, officials said.

Officers were called to a home in the 25000 block of Gibraltar for a welfare check, and found the woman dead, the Police Department said in a statement.

Other details were not released Tuesday night, Lt. Jerry Page said in an email, citing "an ongoing investigation in the initial stages."

Police said there was no danger to the public.

Michigan State Police also are involved in the investigation, the department said. Its forensic lab was requested Tuesday, said First Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman for MSP.