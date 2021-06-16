Michigan State Police probe reported road-rage shooting on Southfield Freeway in Detroit

Police are investigating another reported road-rage shooting Wednesday on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

A man said he was driving a van north on the freeway near the Interstate 96 ramp at about 10 .m. when he saw "two cars traveling at a high rate of speed approach his vehicle," Michigan State Police said on Twitter, citing a preliminary investigation.

At the point where the local and express lanes split, one of the cars — a gray sedan — fired a shot, striking the van, state police said.

The van driver was uninjured and told investigators he had not been involved in a road-rage incident with the two other cars.

He said the sedan was driven by a man in his 20s with short, black dreadlocks.

Troopers recovered a single round from the van and briefly closed part of the freeway to search for evidence.

Wednesday's incident follows a string of road-rage shootings reported on area roads in recent months, including on I-94 and I-75.