Teen wounded in shooting in Inkster, state police say

A 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Friday night in Inkster, Michigan State Police said.

The agency's Second District Special Investigation Section responded to the incident in the 200 block of Brentwood to help Inkster police, officials said on Twitter at about 10 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. His condition was not available, state police said.

State and Inkster police did not release a description of a suspect or other details in the incident late Friday.