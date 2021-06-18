Woman buys winning $1M instant lotto ticket at Taylor party store

Taylor — A Wayne County woman bought a winning $1 million instant lotto ticket at a Taylor party store.

The Michigan Lottery announced the winning ticket Friday, and said the winner chose to remain anonymous.

She won playing an instant game Red Hot Millions. She bought the ticket from Mike's Beverage Warehouse, at 20555 Van Born, just west of Pelham.

The winner is a 60-year-old woman. She took the money in a lump sum of about $634,000. She will use the money, she told lotto officials, to pay off her home and retire her husband.

“Winning has lifted a weight off my shoulders and means I can enjoy the time I have left here with my family,” she told lotto officials.