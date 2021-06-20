Flat Rock man charged with first-degree murder in wife's stabbing death

The Detroit News

A Flat Rock man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of his wife.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Amos Glen Lowe, 37, with the murder of Christina Ann Lowe, 30. Lowe was arraigned by video Sunday morning in 36th District Court and taken to jail.

The couple were reportedly having marital problems and Lowe allegedly stabbed his wife in the neck mulwith a knife multiple times, the prosecutor's office said.

At about 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, Flat Rock police went to the couple’s home in the 25760 block of Gibraltar Road because Christina Lowe did not report for work that morning, and her body was found in a back bedroom with neck wounds.

Flat Rock police asked for tips on the suspect's whereabouts and Thursday he was arrested at a Southgate hotel.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 29 and preliminary examination for July 6 in 33rd District Court.