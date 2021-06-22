Canton Twp. police officer allegedly slain by son at Brighton home

Canton Township — A 21-year veteran Canton Towpolice officer was killed Monday at his home in Brighton, allegedly by his own son, police said.

Canton Township Police Department announced Tuesday the death of Officer Edward Jagst. He was 48.

It was just before 10:30 a.m. Monday when officers from the Brighton Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Woodlake Drive. That's north of Lee and west of Ricketts.

They responded to a 911 call from the victim's daughter, who said her brother had shot her father, and was threatening to kill himself.

Police found Jagst shot dead in his bed.

Brighton police say the suspect fled in a blue Ford Focus, and police were able to talk him into turning himself in. Michigan State Police and Livingston County deputies surveilled the suspect as he surrendered. The gun police believe was used in the shooting was in his vehicle, police said.

Police say the suspect has made no statements, and they do not know a motive in the shooting. He has not been named, as he has not yet been arraigned.

Jagst served on the department's honor guard for 16 years, and had been a school resource officer at Plymouth Canton Educational Park. He also had been a criminal investigations detective.

In 2016, Jagst was among a trio of Canton school resource officers honored with the Model Agency Award by the National Association of School Resource Officers. Canton was just one of five agencies to be so honored that year.