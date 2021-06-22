Dearborn schools plan new start times for students in fall

Dearborn Public Schools plans to return students to in-person learning this fall with new start and end times, officials announced Tuesday.

The next academic year’s new times are 20-30 minutes later at each grade level compared to the schedule before the pandemic, when the district adopted shorter school days while students continued learning at least partly online, the district said in a statement.

High school is 30 minutes later, middle school 25 minutes and elementary school 20 minutes, according to the release.

“For years, we have been looking at ways to move high school start times later because research shows teens learn better later in the day,” said Superintendent Glenn Maleyko. “Returning from the hybrid schedule gave us a perfect opportunity to reset class times to hopefully better meet the needs of all students and families.”

Classes at Fordson, Dearborn High and Edsel Ford high schools and STEM Middle School are set to start at 7:50 a.m. and run until 2:45 p.m., with half-days ending at 10:55 a.m., the district said. The first bell allowing students into the building is at 7:40 a.m.

Middle schools and kindergarten to eighth grade schools including Lowrey, McCollough, Salina Elementary and Salina Intermediate, start at 8:25 a.m. and go through 3:20 p.m., with half-days ending at 11:30 a.m. The first bell for middle school students into the building will be at 8:15 a.m.

Elementary schools start at 9 a.m. and end at 3:55 p.m., with half days ending at 12:05 p.m. The first bell is at 8:55 a.m.

The other high schools and high school programs — Henry Ford Early College (all programs); Michael Berry Career Center; Magnet High School; and the Dearborn Center for Math, Science and Technology — run from 8:05 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. Half-days end at 10:45 a.m.

"Tentative plans for our new Dearborn Public Schools Virtual K-12 call for each grade to follow the schedule for that building level — kindergarten to fifth at elementary times, sixth to eighth grade at middle school times, and ninth grade and higher at high school times," the district said. "Staffing for the program is still being worked out, which could impact the schedule."