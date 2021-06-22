Moped rider hit on I-275 in Huron Twp., state police say

An 18-year-old moped rider was seriously injured Tuesday after a car struck her on Interstate 275 in Huron Township, Michigan State Police said.

The woman had been in the right northbound lane near Pennsylvania Road around 5:50 p.m., traveling "at low speed," the agency reported on Twitter.

"The driver of a Honda Civic underestimated the moped's speed and rear ended the moped," MSP said.

The moped rider was ejected and came to rest an estimated 200 feet from the point of impact, investigators said.

The woman told authorities "she accidentally entered the freeway traveling from Flat Rock to Ypsilanti."

She was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, state police said. Her condition was not available Tuesday night.

Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be factors in the incident.

Two lanes of the freeway were closed while officials investigated the crash.