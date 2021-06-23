Beaumont Wayne to open $5M breast cancer center on Monday

The Detroit News

Wayne — The Wayne campus of Beaumont Health will open a $5 million breast cancer center Monday to offer patients a broader range of services and screening technology.

The facility, at 33101 Annapolis, will better aid the volume of patients seeking service there. Beaumont Wayne has seen a 30% jump in the number of breast cancer patients being provided services at the site in the past five years, the health system said.

The 6,625-square-foot center is more than double the size of Beaumont Wayne's former 2,900-square-foot, off-campus breast care site. The center will offer advancements in imaging as well as diagnostic and surgical consultation connected to the hospital and adjacent surgical services.

“Our enhanced breast care center will provide patients with more space, greater access to diagnostic technology, greater access to care, quicker diagnoses and more timely treatments," Tammy Scarborough, president, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, said in a statement.

The center has three 3D mammography rooms, three breast ultrasound rooms, four exam rooms, a dedicated bone density testing suite and an onsite breast surgeon.

Previously, patients had access to a single 3D breast imaging machine.

The facility was funded through donor contributions, including the multi-specialty private practice radiology group, Drs. Harris, Birkhill, Wang, Songe and Associates, P.C.,

which gave a lead gift of $1 million. Individual physicians, physician groups, community leaders, clinical staff, and Beaumont Health employees also donated.

“Our new, expanded Beaumont Breast Care Center, Wayne would not have been possible without the generous support of our capital campaign donors,” Scarborough added.

Beaumont notes about one in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer in their lifetime and the death rate from breast cancer is higher than that for any other cancer than lung cancer.

About 30% of newly diagnosed cancers in women will be breast cancer, and about 85% occur in women with no family history of the illness.

Women 40 and up should have a mammogram annually as well as those with a family history of breast cancer, Beaumont officials note.

“A mammogram is currently the most effective method of detecting breast cancer in its earliest, most treatable stages," said Jessica Kaniowski, M.D., medical director, Beaumont Breast Care Center, Wayne. Early detection can make a difference. Breast cancer detected early usually means more treatment options and a better chance of survival."

With eight hospitals, Beaumont Health is Michigan’s largest health care system. In 2019, Beaumont had 179,600 inpatient discharges, 17,600 births and 577,000 emergency visits.

For appointments, call (800) 543-9355 or visit beaumont.org/mammogram.