Heavy rains flood Wayne County freeways, leaving motorists stranded, cars submerged

The Detroit News

Police are urging Metro Detroit motorists to avoid freeways and use extra care on surface streets after heavy rainfall overnight caused massive flooding.

The Detroit Post of the Michigan State Police tweeted Saturday morning that Wayne County has major freeway flooding and the "closer to Detroit and downtown the worse it gets."

"ALL freeways in Wayne County still have flooding issues and those freeways where water has receded is now littered with abandoned vehicles," the Michigan State Police tweeted about 7 a.m.

"If you are stranded and called 911, we will get to you. Please don’t continue to call for an ETA as it is overloading the system."

Oakland and Macomb counties have some localized ponding on freeways and side streets, state police said. Police urge motorists to turn around and to not drive into standing water.

Troopers are continuing to check and remove vehicles from the freeway and state police's Marine Services Team is checking submerged vehicles to make sure they are empty.

Motorists who abandoned their vehicles on the freeway should contact their state police post to find out where it was towed.