Michigan's Thumb under tornado watch, flood watches continue in southeast part of state

Michigan's Thumb and some surrounding areas — including Bad Axe, Port Huron, Flint and Saginaw — are under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Saturday as unpredictable weather continues for the state.

The National Weather service is anticipating storms in west and northern Michigan Saturday evening and into Sunday morning.

The tornado watch extends into central and western Michigan in places such as Grand Rapids, Alma, Lansing and Mount Pleasant.

Though the storms will likely move to the east side of the state overnight, rain in Metro Detroit is not as certain. Overnight storm movement will likely lead to rainfall, but it is more likely that rain will hit outside of the Metro area than within it.

Metro Detroit's lower portion, including the city, and some western areas such as Ann Arbor remain under a flood watch Saturday afternoon.