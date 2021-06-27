After flooding, scattered thunderstorms continue Sunday in SE Michigan

Southeast Michigan is expected to experience scattered thunderstorms Sunday after widespread rainfall resulted in flooded roads and homes, especially in eastern Wayne County.

"Any extra additional rainfall will likely make any current flooding that is happening worse," said Megan Varcie, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

Rainfall up to 6.5 inches Friday night into Saturday in Metro Detroit overwhelmed the city of Detroit's water and sewage operations leading to widespread flooding. Abandoned vehicles littered the freeways, homes and businesses flooded, and thousands were without power.

Thunderstorms Sunday, however, are not expected to be as severe. Widespread flooding is not expected as this time.

"It's hard to determine where they will be just because the thunderstorms can develop anywhere across Southeast Michigan," Varcie said. "All we can expect is some thunderstorm activity that is localized and where heavier amounts will be."

That includes more powerful wind gusts than earlier this weekend that could go up to 60 miles per hour, Varcie said.

"That is going to be the main threat for the severe weather today," she said. "There may be tree limbs down, a few sporadic power outages, that sort of that thing."

More than 37,000 DTE Energy Co. customers are currently without power, including in Livonia, Detroit, Dearborn and Inkster, according to the company's outage map. CMS Energy Co.'s Consumers Energy is reporting 167 outages affecting 2,909 people.

Storm survey teams from the National Weather Service also are on their way to confirm tornado sightings from Saturday night.

Residents and the Eaton Rapids Fire Department reported a tornado between Olivet and Charlotte and Eaton Rapids Township as well as in the Bellevue area, said Ryan Wilkinson, Eaton County's emergency manager. Little damage had been reported as of Saturday night with most related to water damage to buildings and roadways.

There was more sporadic rainfall Saturday night across Metro Detroit of 1 to 2 inches, Varcie said. Much of it was farther north, however, closer to Flint.

"We haven’t had any reports of major flooding," she added.

