Wayne County communities detail flood fallout

Detroit — Wayne County communities are assessing damages from weekend flooding ahead of a July 6 deadline to turn over preliminary estimates to the county government.

Some sections of Metro Detroit received as much as 7 inches of rain over a 12-hour period between Friday night and Saturday, resulting in an emergency declaration from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The weekend storm system swept through the state, creating flood hazards and at least five tornadoes. The strongest was an EF-2 tornado that hit Port Austin on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wayne County communities suffered varying levels of damage in the storm.

For the city, Detroit's east side has suffered the brunt of the impacts. The conditions also led Detroit's neighbor, Highland Park, to declare its own state of emergency.

Mayor Hubert Yopp said Monday that "severe" flooding in the basement of Highland Park City Hall on Woodward Avenue forced the police department's criminal investigations section to move to a different city-owned building.

"We couldn't wait for FEMA," Yopp said. "We rented U-Haul trucks and moved it this weekend. This is the unit that does warrant requests for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office."

"I need help from the feds and the state," Yopp added.

Despite the need, and the ongoing clean-up effort, Yopp said the police response would not be affected.

"911 calls will be answered immediately," Yopp said.

Dearborn Heights is struggling as well, said Mayor Bill Bazzi, noting about 200 flood claims have been filed, and he estimates that's only "20%" of what will come.

There is many a flooded basement in town, including at the Bazzi home, he said.

Just last month Bazzi sent letters out to homeowners in the city's two floodplains.

As explained a 2011 city newsletter titled "Flooding: It can happen to anyone," the two floodplains are off Ecorse Creek on the south side of town, and Hines Drive on the north side.

Bazzi's May 13 letter offered a word of advice: "Don’t wait for the next flood to buy insurance protection. In most cases, there is a 30-day waiting period before National Flood Insurance Program coverage takes effect."

Bazzi believes that the ultimate solution must be federal. He met with Gov. Whitmer and Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, Monday to talk about the city's needs.

"She's been very helpful," Bazzi said of Tlaib. "She says, 'tell me what you want me to do.'"

Bazzi encouraged Dearborn Heights residents to notify the city of their damages via the online flood survey.

Wayne County's third-largest city, Livonia, went relatively untouched, officials there said.

"We did well," said Dave Varga, a spokesman for Livonia, which had only "about 10" homes with flood damage. Another four to five homes had sewage backups due to a clogged sewer line.

"Every one of those people is somebody who's not happy right now," Varga noted. "They're never going to forget this rain event."

Varga said the city spends about $2 million annually on flood mitigation, and credits that with some of its success in avoiding the worst of the damage.

Dale George, spokesman for the Michigan State Police emergency management and homeland security division, said that state police cleared 118 vehicles — 13 of them were submerged.

Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman and commander for the state police in Metro Detroit, said there was no exact number for how many motorists troopers pulled from flooded freeways.

"Troopers helped and move on," Shaw said.

About 25 troopers helped out with traffic management and the Michigan Department of Transportation crews removed debris from sewers.

George said the state's private sector liaison is working with companies, which will donate clean-up kits and other identified needs. That list includes Kroger, Meijer and Home Depot, he said.

For homeowners, insurance coverage for damages will depend on the type of coverage they have and from where the water came, Will Lemanski, president of the Michigan Association of Independent Agents and an insurance agent in East Lansing, told The News previously.

If the flooding came from groundwater, that would fall under flood insurance, which typically homeowners only have if they live in a high-risk flood zone. Flooding from backup, sewage, or a failed sump pump typically is an add-on to home insurance.

"If you have a home policy and didn’t add it, that’s going to be a problem," Lemanski said. "It's always a good thing to review what you got."

Whitmer's emergency declaration for expires July 24.

