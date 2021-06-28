Whitmer tours flooding, to join with Detroit officials for response update

Detroit – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will join with city officials in Detroit Monday afternoon to discuss weekend flooding in Metro Detroit that hit the city and several surrounding communities particularly hard and prompted a state of emergency in Wayne County.

Whitmer is set to speak alongside Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Gary Brown, head of Detroit's Water and Sewerage Department as well as Detroit's Department of Public Works Director Ron Brundidge, after touring sites flooded in Detroit near Interstate 94 and discussing state efforts to assist with the emergency.

Earlier Monday, Whitmer took an aerial tour of the flooded Interstate 94 area in the southwest part of the city and plans on keeping it closed with more unpredictable weather coming.

The governor spoke to reporters on the highway several feet away from the collected water that swallowed several cars on both lanes just west of Livernois at Martin Road.

“The ground is saturated, so moving this water to other ground isn’t going to fix the problem because the water table is so high,” she said. “And if you are watching the forecasts like I am you know that there is likely more water in our future.”

Whitmer blamed double the amount of rain normally felt in June that fell in a few hours, climate change and poor infrastructure, problems she said that the Biden administration is trying to address.

“All of these things are converging here,” the governor said. “This is about how do we build an infrastructure that can keep us safe and keep our commerce and our economy going? But also recognizing that we’ve got to decrease our carbon footprint.”

The governor said she’s been trying to “get that conversation going” with the state legislature but that hasn’t happened.

“I’d love it if our local legislature would work with me on a long-term state infrastructure plan as well,” she said.

Large amounts of rainfall within 12 hours overwhelmed sewers in Detroit, freeway pump stations and basements around Metro Detroit. Community leaders cite the storm as a result of climate change and fear the increased likelihood of more intense rainfalls that sewers and freeway pump stations aren't prepared to handle.

The weekend's devastation shows the need for the infrastructure funds being discussed at the state and federal levels, especially with rain expected to continue through Thursday, experts said.

The storm system that swept over Michigan this past weekend created flood hazards and at least five tornadoes in the state. The strongest was an EF-2 tornado that hit Port Austin on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Elsewhere, the weather service sent survey teams to confirm EF-1 and EF-0 tornadoes swept through Ionia County, an EF-1 touched down in Mecosta County and an EF-0 in Clare County. It's also working with Eaton County’s emergency management agency following reports of a tornado there.

As a result of the system, parts of Metro Detroit received as much as 7 inches of rain in 12 hours between Friday night and Saturday. Whitmer on Saturday declared a state of emergency in Wayne County, the first step toward obtaining assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a process that could take weeks and requires an emergency declaration from the president.

At least 28 of Metro Detroit's 140 freeway pump stations didn't have power or had mechanical problems Saturday afternoon, resulting in closed freeways. Michigan State Police urged drivers and residents to not enter floodwaters, especially after some were seen swimming with pool toys. The water has debris, sharp metal, submerged cars, gasoline, oil and possibly sewage floating in it.

All freeways except for Interstate 94 between Rotunda Drive in Dearborn and Interstate 75 in east Detroit had reopened by Sunday.

The weather forecast doesn't appear to give southeast Michigan much of a break. Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for the rest of the week, but the worst is expected to be in the past.

"We do have potential through the seven-day forecast," said Megan Varcie, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. "It’s not looking as heavy and widespread."

Detroit is triaging areas most affected by the flooding, such as the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood, and has hired contractors to assist with the clean-up efforts.

Wayne County officials have asked municipalities to submit a preliminary damage cost analysi. The State Emergency Operations Center also will assist in those assessments as waters recede. The center also is filling resource requests from Wayne County and the city of Detroit to provide flood clean-up kits with sanitizers, trash bags and other tools to help residents clean their homes.

There are 166 pump stations in Michigan, and 140 are in Metro Detroit. In 2016, 58% were in poor condition, according to MDOT. In 2018, 50% were in “poor” condition.

It's not clear how much funding is needed for the department to reach its goal of 90% of the pumping stations being in good condition. MDOT spent $13 million combined on flood mitigation on freeways in 2019 and 2020 combined — unchanged from the $13 million spent combined in 2017 and 2018.

MDOT spent $2.8 million on pump house maintenance in 2018 and the amount for 2020 was “approximately the same,” MDOT's Cross said.

