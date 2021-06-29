DTE line worker killed while working to restore power in Detroit

A DTE worker died Tuesday after coming into contact with a live wire in Detroit, the utility said.

"It’s with heavy hearts that we confirm that we lost one of our own at DTE today," the company said in a statement.

"A line worker who was working to restore power in Detroit came in contact with a live wire and was fatally wounded. He was dedicated to doing his best to serve our customers, and to us he was a hero."

DTE did not identify the worker or release other details Tuesday night.

"We’re in the process of informing his family and colleagues, and are asking for time and respect to make these notifications," the company's statement read. "Our 10,000 employees are grieving right now. We send our love and support to his family and loved ones."

Crews have been working to restore power to thousands across Metro Detroit affected by storms since the weekend.

After another round of storms blew through the region Tuesday afternoon, nearly 50,000 customers were in the dark, according to the DTE Energy website.

Large clusters of at least 1,000 outages were reported near Dearborn, Romulus, Wayne, Saline, Novi, Northville, Farmington Hills and Chesterfield Township.

More than 1,100 crews remained in the field, DTE said.

"Our crews are working around the clock until power is restored," said Je’well Pearson, a spokeswoman for the company.