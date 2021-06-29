MDOT continues work to reopen I-94; 'some repairs' likely after flooding

Interstate 94 in Dearborn and Detroit remains closed Tuesday after widespread rainfall this weekend flooded the freeway and stranded dozens of vehicles.

The Michigan Department of Transportation continues work to reopen the interstate, the last in Metro Detroit still shuttered following storms Friday and Saturday that overwhelmed the freeway's pump stations. The freeway is closed between Michigan Avenue and Interstate 96.

MDOT spokeswoman Diane Cross said Tuesday a lot of the water that flooded I-94 has been pumped out to nearby rivers or dried up but there's still a lot of work to be done before it opens to traffic.

"We've still got a dozen or so vehicles on eastbound and westbound I-94 between Michigan and I-96 that still have to be towed away," she said. "Early indications say we're going to have to make some repairs to the roadway, but we don't have the final details on that yet."

She said until all of the water is completely gone, all of the vehicles are towed away, MDOT won't be able to clear the mud and debris from the freeway and the department's inspectors won't be able to examine the interstate for damage.

"Hopefully, by (Tuesday) afternoon, we'll have a better idea when we're going to be able to at least open some lanes," Cross said. "But the water is not quite down yet."

Up to 6.5 inches of rain Friday night into Saturday over Metro Detroit overwhelmed the area's water systems. In addition, at least 28 of 140 freeway pump stations in the area lost power or had mechanical problems Saturday, flooding and shuttering some Metro Detroit freeways. All freeways except for Interstate 94 between Rotunda Drive in Dearborn and Interstate 75 in east Detroit had reopened by Sunday.

