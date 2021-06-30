Flash flood warning in effect for northeast Wayne County

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for northeastern Wayne County.

The warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At around 5:34 p.m. "Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area," the weather service said. "Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is up to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly."

Flooding of highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas are possible in northeast Detroit, the Grosse Pointes and Harper Woods, the weather service said.

The warning follows days of storms that have brought heavy rain and extensive flooding across Metro Detroit.

