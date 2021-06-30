Police: Woman in traffic stop had gun stuffed in fake pregnancy belly

The Detroit News

Inkster — A traffic stop of an apparently pregnant woman on Tuesday led to arrests after police discovered the woman was stashing a gun in her fake baby bump, Michigan State Police say.

A male trooper stopped the driver of a Chrysler 200 for a traffic violation in Inkster when the woman told him she was pregnant and driving on a suspended license.

A female trooper was brought in to search the suspect, and that's when police discovered she was wearing a stuffed pouch under her shirt, state police said in a tweet.

Inside the stuffing, troopers say they found a semi automatic pistol. She was taken into custody.

Her male passenger admitted to being in possession of oxycodone and was also arrested.

Both suspects were lodged at the Inkster Police Department on carrying a concealed weapon and drug possession charges, police said.

Police are waiting for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office to take up the case.