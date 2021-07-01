Strong thunderstorms moving through Wayne County

The Detroit News

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for strong thunderstorms in Wayne County, a line that extends from Romulus to Belle Isle.

At 1:15, the storms hit the Downriver area. Radar indicates a small line of storms moving quickly, through Windsor and approaching Lake Erie. The National Weather Service says the system is moving at about 15 mph.

Rain to the north of Detroit was falling near Sterling Heights, headed over Lake St. Clair.

Scattered showers are possible across the Metro Detroit area as a cold front moves through, bringing cooler temperatures and less humidity to the region after several days of unstable weather.

Check back to detroitnews.com for more information.