Ex-inmate alleges he was burned using toilet at Wayne County Jail

Detroit — A former Wayne County Jail inmate has sued Wayne County in federal court, alleging defective toilet equipment led to burns and scars during a September 2019 jail stay.

James Lomax, 45, names the county, corrections deputies, medical staff and two contractors in his federal lawsuit.

On Sept. 22, 2019, Lomax, who is paraplegic, was jailed as he faced three charges from a 2013 jail stay: two counts of a prisoner possessing contraband and one count of cocaine possession under 25 grams.

That day, the lawsuit claims, Lomax "utilized the toilet and the scalding hot water/toilet burned plaintiff, causing severe burns to his buttocks, testicles, scrotum, and thighs."

It continues: "The scalding hot water and toilet caused Plaintiff’s skin to peel off into plaintiff’s hands and plaintiff began yelling for help along with other detainees."

Lomax was eventually transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital, where he had "multiple surgeries," but the lawsuit alleges the deputies and medical staff on duty failed to provide care in a timely, immediate fashion.

"As a direct and proximate result of their deliberate disregard and dereliction of safety protocols, Plaintiff was seriously injured," the lawsuit claims.

"Plaintiff has permanent scarring on his buttock and thighs in the shape of a toilet, and has suffered extreme pain and suffering, humiliation, and emotional distress," the lawsuit claims.

After Lomax was returned to the jail from the hospital, the lawsuit alleges medical staff "failed to provide plaintiff with medical treatment related to management of his severe burns, bed sores, skin debridement, and skin grafts."

The suit alleges that faulty installation work led to hot water meant for the kitchen being piped into Lomax's infirmary cell. The contractors, Summit Foods and Ecolab, are also named in the suit.

The lawsuit alleges:

Defendant Ecolab Inc. and their employees improperly installed and/or improperly modified the faucet that allowed the high temperature dish sanitizing water to be forced into the cold water pipe that served the infirmary where plaintiff and other disabled detainees were housed, which was a violation of the Detroit Plumbing Code. Defendant Summit Food Service LLC was aware of this illegal modification and ratified it.

The lawsuit alleges the corrections deputies were "deliberately indifferent to the risk of substantial injury" after the hot water incident.

"Plaintiff demands judgment against individual defendants, jointly and severally, in whatever amount he is found to be entitled, as determined by the trier of fact, together with punitive and/or exemplary damages, costs, interest, and attorney fees."

Lomax has requested a jury trial.

Wayne County corporation counsel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

