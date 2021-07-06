Man sought in Dollar Tree robberies charged in 2020 crime

A man federal officials were seeking in connection with armed robberies at regional Dollar Tree stores has been charged in a similar crime from 2020, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

Authorities linked Antonio Lee Cotton to an armed robbery and sexual assaults reported Nov. 30 at a dollar store in the 20430 block of Van Dyke on Detroit's north side, officials said in a statement.

Police were called to the store at about 9 p.m. and interviewed the victims, identified as two female employees, ages 43 and 56, according to the release.

Cotton allegedly "entered the store to as a customer, pulled out a handgun, robbed and sexually assaulted the victims, and fled from the scene," officials said.

He was arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court. The 37-year-old faced two counts of torture, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery, 11 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, six counts of felonious assault, one count of felon in possession and 24 counts of felony firearm.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 13.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a federal arrest warrant had been issued for Cotton in connection with two Dollar Tree armed robberies.

Detroit police said the first incident was May 16 in the 2000 block of East Eight Mile on the city's north side.

Federal investigators said he stole $10,270 then took $1,400 from an Eastpointe store on May 23, federal investigators said.

"In both instances, Cotton is alleged to have entered the stores close to closing time, threatened the employees in the store with a handgun, forced the employees to give him money from the cash registers as well as the safes in the offices, zip-tied the employees, attempted to steal or in fact stole the store’s surveillance system, fled the Dollar Tree carrying a plastic bag, and fled to a Chevy Trailblazer parked distant from the location of the store," authorities wrote.

Cotton is charged with the interference with commerce by robbery. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, officials said.