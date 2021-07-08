MDOT to close part of Southfield Freeway in Dearborn this weekend

The Detroit News

Part of Southfield Freeway in Dearborn is slated to close over the next two weekends for repairs on a bridge, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

From 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, the southbound M-39 service drive is closed from Ford Road to Rotunda Drive.

On Saturday, the southbound lanes are closed from Ford to Rotunda, with traffic detoured onto the service drive, MDOT said.

The freeway is scheduled to re-open at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Works switches to the northbound side starting July 16. The northbound M-39 service drive will be closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day.

Northbound will be closed from Rotunda to Ford from 7 a.m. July 17 through 7 p.m. July 18. The exit to Michigan Avenue also will be closed.

The closures are for warranty work on the Michigan Avenue bridge over the freeway, MDOT said. The work depends on weather conditions.