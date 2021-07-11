WAYNE COUNTY

Dearborn police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Kalea Hall
The Detroit News
Dearborn Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who left her Dearborn home Friday.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding Tahlaya Berry, a Black female who could still be in the Dearborn area, or in the areas of Taylor and Detroit.

Berry has dark hair and brown eyes. She 's 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Anyone with information about Berry should call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.

